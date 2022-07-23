Textbook Question
Consider the sequence 3'-ACGCTACGTC-5'.
What is the double-stranded sequence?
Consider the sequence 3'-ACGCTACGTC-5'.
What is the total number of covalent bonds joining the nucleotides in each strand?
Consider the sequence 3'-ACGCTACGTC-5'.
What is the total number of noncovalent bonds joining the nucleotides of the complementary strands?
There is a problem completing the replication of linear chromosomes at their ends. Describe the problem and identify why telomeres shorten in each replication cycle.
There is a problem completing the replication of linear chromosomes at their ends. What is the function of telomerase, and how does it operate to synthesize telomeres?
Explain how RNA participates in DNA replication.