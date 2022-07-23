Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - DNA Structure and Replication
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 7 - DNA Structure and ReplicationProblem 14a
Chapter 7, Problem 14a

Bacterial DNA polymerase I and DNA polymerase III perform different functions during DNA replication.
Identify the principal functions of each molecule.

1
Understand that DNA replication in bacteria involves multiple enzymes, each with specific roles. DNA polymerase I and DNA polymerase III are two key enzymes in this process.
DNA polymerase III is the primary enzyme responsible for synthesizing the new DNA strand. It adds nucleotides to the growing DNA chain in the 5' to 3' direction, using the parental strand as a template.
DNA polymerase I plays a role in removing RNA primers that are initially laid down by primase to start DNA synthesis. It replaces these RNA primers with DNA nucleotides.
DNA polymerase I also has exonuclease activity, which allows it to remove RNA primers and correct errors during DNA synthesis.
Summarize the distinction: DNA polymerase III is the main enzyme for elongating the DNA strand, while DNA polymerase I is involved in primer removal and gap filling during replication.

DNA Replication

DNA replication is the biological process by which a cell duplicates its DNA, ensuring that each daughter cell receives an exact copy of the genetic material. This process involves unwinding the double helix and synthesizing new strands complementary to the original ones, which is crucial for cell division and genetic continuity.
DNA Polymerase I

DNA Polymerase I is an enzyme that plays a key role in DNA replication by removing RNA primers from the lagging strand and replacing them with DNA nucleotides. It also has proofreading capabilities, allowing it to correct errors during DNA synthesis, thus maintaining the integrity of the genetic information.
DNA Polymerase III

DNA Polymerase III is the primary enzyme responsible for synthesizing new DNA strands during replication. It adds nucleotides to the growing DNA chain in a 5' to 3' direction and is essential for the rapid and accurate replication of the bacterial genome, making it a critical component of the replication machinery.
There is a problem completing the replication of linear chromosomes at their ends. What is the function of telomerase, and how does it operate to synthesize telomeres?

Explain how RNA participates in DNA replication.

A sample of double-stranded DNA is found to contain 20% cytosine. Determine the percentage of the three other DNA nucleotides in the sample.

Bacterial DNA polymerase I and DNA polymerase III perform different functions during DNA replication.

If mutation inactivated DNA polymerase I in a strain of E. coli, would the cell be able to replicate its DNA? If so, what kind of abnormalities would you expect to find in the cell?

Bacterial DNA polymerase I and DNA polymerase III perform different functions during DNA replication.

If a strain of E. coli acquired a mutation that inactivated DNA polymerase III function, would the cell be able to replicate its DNA? Why or why not?

Diagram a replication fork in bacterial DNA and label the following structures or molecules.

a. DNA pol III

b. Helicase

c. RNA primer

d. Origin of replication

e. leading strand (label its polarity)

f. DNA pol I

g. Topoisomerase

h. SSB protein

i. Lagging strand (label its polarity)

j. Primase

k. Okazaki fragment

