There is a problem completing the replication of linear chromosomes at their ends. What is the function of telomerase, and how does it operate to synthesize telomeres?
Bacterial DNA polymerase I and DNA polymerase III perform different functions during DNA replication.
Identify the principal functions of each molecule.
Key Concepts
DNA Replication
DNA Polymerase I
DNA Polymerase III
Explain how RNA participates in DNA replication.
A sample of double-stranded DNA is found to contain 20% cytosine. Determine the percentage of the three other DNA nucleotides in the sample.
If mutation inactivated DNA polymerase I in a strain of E. coli, would the cell be able to replicate its DNA? If so, what kind of abnormalities would you expect to find in the cell?
If a strain of E. coli acquired a mutation that inactivated DNA polymerase III function, would the cell be able to replicate its DNA? Why or why not?
Diagram a replication fork in bacterial DNA and label the following structures or molecules.
a. DNA pol III
b. Helicase
c. RNA primer
d. Origin of replication
e. leading strand (label its polarity)
f. DNA pol I
g. Topoisomerase
h. SSB protein
i. Lagging strand (label its polarity)
j. Primase
k. Okazaki fragment