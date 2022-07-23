Textbook Question
Which of the following equations are true for the percentages of nucleotides in double-stranded DNA?
(A+G)/(C+T)=1.0
(A+G)/(C+T)=1.0
(A+T)/(G+C)=1.0
(A)/(T)=(G)/(C)
(A)/(G)=(T)(C)
Which of the following equalities is not true for double-stranded DNA?
(G+T)=(A+C)
(G+C)=(A+T)