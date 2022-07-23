Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 7 - DNA Structure and Replication
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 7 - DNA Structure and ReplicationProblem 17b
Chapter 7, Problem 17b

Which of the following equalities is not true for double-stranded DNA?
(G+C)=(A+T)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of double-stranded DNA: DNA is composed of two complementary strands, where adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T) and guanine (G) pairs with cytosine (C). This pairing is governed by Chargaff's rules.
Recall Chargaff's rules: In double-stranded DNA, the amount of adenine (A) is equal to the amount of thymine (T), and the amount of guanine (G) is equal to the amount of cytosine (C). Mathematically, this can be expressed as A = T and G = C.
Analyze the given equality: The problem states (G + C) = (A + T). This implies that the total number of guanine and cytosine bases is equal to the total number of adenine and thymine bases.
Evaluate the equality based on Chargaff's rules: While A = T and G = C individually hold true, there is no requirement for (G + C) to equal (A + T). The proportions of G+C and A+T can vary depending on the organism's genome composition.
Conclude that the equality (G + C) = (A + T) is not universally true for double-stranded DNA, as the GC content and AT content can differ across species.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Base Pairing Rules

In double-stranded DNA, the base pairing rules dictate that adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T) and guanine (G) pairs with cytosine (C). This complementary pairing is crucial for the stability of the DNA structure and ensures accurate replication and transcription processes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:49
Base Distortions

Chargaff's Rules

Chargaff's rules state that in a double-stranded DNA molecule, the amount of adenine is equal to thymine (A=T) and the amount of guanine is equal to cytosine (G=C). This leads to the conclusion that the total amount of purines (A+G) equals the total amount of pyrimidines (C+T), but does not imply that (G+C) equals (A+T) in all cases.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:44
Genetics Basics

DNA Composition

The composition of DNA varies among different organisms and can affect the ratios of the nucleotide bases. While the sum of G and C may not equal the sum of A and T in all species, the overall structure and function of DNA remain consistent, highlighting the diversity of genetic material across life forms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:45
DNA Proofreading
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following equations are true for the percentages of nucleotides in double-stranded DNA?

(A)/(C)=(G)/(T)

499
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following equations are true for the percentages of nucleotides in double-stranded DNA?

(A)/(G)=(T)(C)

530
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following equalities is not true for double-stranded DNA?

(G+T)=(A+C)

501
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following equalities is not true for double-stranded DNA?

(G+A)=(C+T)

468
views
Textbook Question

List the order in which the following proteins and enzymes are active in E. coli DNA replication: DNA pol I, SSB, ligase, helicase, DNA pol III, and primase.

471
views
Textbook Question

Two viral genomes are sequenced, and the following percentages of nucleotides are identified:

Genome 1: A=28%, C=22%,G=28%,T=22%

Genome 2: A=22%, C=28%,G=28%,T=22%

Are the DNA molecules in each genome single-stranded or double-stranded?

582
views