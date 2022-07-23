Which of the following equations are true for the percentages of nucleotides in double-stranded DNA?
(A)/(C)=(G)/(T)
Which of the following equations are true for the percentages of nucleotides in double-stranded DNA?
(A)/(G)=(T)(C)
Which of the following equalities is not true for double-stranded DNA?
(G+T)=(A+C)
(G+A)=(C+T)
List the order in which the following proteins and enzymes are active in E. coli DNA replication: DNA pol I, SSB, ligase, helicase, DNA pol III, and primase.
Two viral genomes are sequenced, and the following percentages of nucleotides are identified:
Genome 1: A=28%, C=22%,G=28%,T=22%
Genome 2: A=22%, C=28%,G=28%,T=22%
Are the DNA molecules in each genome single-stranded or double-stranded?