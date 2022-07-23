Textbook Question
Which of the following equations are true for the percentages of nucleotides in double-stranded DNA?
(A)/(T)=(G)/(C)
(A)/(T)=(G)/(C)
(A)/(C)=(G)/(T)
(A)/(G)=(T)(C)
(G+C)=(A+T)
(G+A)=(C+T)
List the order in which the following proteins and enzymes are active in E. coli DNA replication: DNA pol I, SSB, ligase, helicase, DNA pol III, and primase.