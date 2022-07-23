Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 8 - Molecular Biology of Transcription and RNA Processing
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Molecular Biology of Transcription and RNA ProcessingProblem 26c
Chapter 8, Problem 26c

DNA footprint protection is a method that determines whether proteins bind to a specific sample of DNA and thus protect part of the DNA from random enzymatic cleavage by DNase I. A 400-bp segment of cloned DNA is thought to contain a promoter. The cloned DNA is analyzed by DNA footprinting to help determine if it has the capacity to act as a promoter sequence. The accompanying gel has two lanes, each containing the cloned 400-bp DNA fragment treated with DNase I to randomly cleave unprotected DNA. Lane 1 is cloned DNA that was mixed with RNA polymerase II and several TFII transcription factors before exposure to DNase I. Lane 2 contains cloned DNA that was exposed only to DNase I. RNA pol II and TFIIs were not mixed with that DNA before adding DNase I. What additional genetic experiments would you suggest to verify that this region of cloned DNA contains a functional promoter?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Perform a reporter gene assay. Clone the 400-bp DNA segment upstream of a reporter gene (e.g., luciferase or GFP) in a plasmid vector. Introduce this plasmid into a suitable host cell and measure the expression of the reporter gene. If the DNA segment contains a functional promoter, it will drive the expression of the reporter gene, resulting in detectable activity (e.g., fluorescence or luminescence).
Step 2: Conduct a mutational analysis. Introduce specific mutations or deletions into the 400-bp DNA segment to identify critical regions required for promoter activity. Test the mutated sequences using the reporter gene assay to determine how the mutations affect gene expression.
Step 3: Perform an electrophoretic mobility shift assay (EMSA). Use labeled DNA fragments from the 400-bp region and mix them with nuclear extracts or purified transcription factors. If the DNA contains a functional promoter, specific protein-DNA complexes will form, causing a shift in the mobility of the DNA during gel electrophoresis.
Step 4: Test for transcription initiation in vitro. Use an in vitro transcription assay with the 400-bp DNA segment as a template. Add RNA polymerase II and necessary transcription factors to the reaction and analyze the RNA products to confirm whether transcription is initiated from this DNA region.
Step 5: Analyze chromatin accessibility using DNase I hypersensitivity or ATAC-seq. Functional promoters are often located in regions of open chromatin. Test whether the 400-bp DNA segment is in an accessible chromatin state, which would support its role as a promoter.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Footprinting

DNA footprinting is a technique used to identify the specific regions of DNA that are bound by proteins, such as transcription factors. By treating DNA with DNase I, which cleaves unprotected DNA, researchers can visualize the protected regions on a gel. This method helps determine the binding sites of proteins and can indicate the presence of functional elements like promoters.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:45
DNA Proofreading

Promoter Functionality

A promoter is a DNA sequence that initiates transcription of a gene by providing a binding site for RNA polymerase and transcription factors. To verify a region's functionality as a promoter, experiments can assess its ability to drive gene expression in a cellular context, often using reporter assays that measure the activity of a reporter gene linked to the promoter of interest.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:26
Functional Genomics

Transcription Factors and RNA Polymerase II

Transcription factors are proteins that bind to specific DNA sequences to regulate gene expression, often working in conjunction with RNA polymerase II, which synthesizes mRNA from DNA. The presence of these factors is crucial for the activation of promoters. Experiments that manipulate the levels or activity of these factors can help confirm whether a DNA region functions as a promoter by observing changes in transcription levels.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:16
Eukaryotic Transcription
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The accompanying illustration shows a portion of a gene undergoing transcription. The template and coding strands for the gene are labeled, and a segment of DNA sequence is given.

For this gene segment identify the direction in which the promoter [TIP 2] for this gene is located.

715
views
Textbook Question

DNA footprint protection is a method that determines whether proteins bind to a specific sample of DNA and thus protect part of the DNA from random enzymatic cleavage by DNase I. A 400-bp segment of cloned DNA is thought to contain a promoter. The cloned DNA is analyzed by DNA footprinting to help determine if it has the capacity to act as a promoter sequence. The accompanying gel has two lanes, each containing the cloned 400-bp DNA fragment treated with DNase I to randomly cleave unprotected DNA. Lane 1 is cloned DNA that was mixed with RNA polymerase II and several TFII transcription factors before exposure to DNase I. Lane 2 contains cloned DNA that was exposed only to DNase I. RNA pol II and TFIIs were not mixed with that DNA before adding DNase I. Explain why this gel provides evidence that the cloned DNA may act as a promoter sequence.

802
views
Textbook Question

DNA footprint protection is a method that determines whether proteins bind to a specific sample of DNA and thus protect part of the DNA from random enzymatic cleavage by DNase I. A 400-bp segment of cloned DNA is thought to contain a promoter. The cloned DNA is analyzed by DNA footprinting to help determine if it has the capacity to act as a promoter sequence. The accompanying gel has two lanes, each containing the cloned 400-bp DNA fragment treated with DNase I to randomly cleave unprotected DNA. Lane 1 is cloned DNA that was mixed with RNA polymerase II and several TFII transcription factors before exposure to DNase I. Lane 2 contains cloned DNA that was exposed only to DNase I. RNA pol II and TFIIs were not mixed with that DNA before adding DNase I. Approximately what length is the DNA region protected by RNA pol II and TFIIs?

707
views
Textbook Question

Suppose you have a 1-kb segment of cloned DNA that is suspected to contain a eukaryotic promoter, including a TATA box, a CAAT box, and an upstream GC-rich sequence. The clone also contains a gene whose transcript is readily detectable. Your laboratory supervisor asks you to outline an experiment that will (1) determine if eukaryotic transcription factors (TF) bind to the fragment and, if so, (2) identify where on the fragment the transcription factors bind. All necessary reagents, equipment, and experimental know-how are available in the laboratory. Your assignment is to propose techniques to be used to address the two items your supervisor has listed and to describe the kind of results that would indicate binding of TF to the DNA and the location of the binding.

463
views
Textbook Question

Assume that a mutation affects the gene for each of the following eukaryotic RNA polymerases. Match each mutation with the possible effects from the list provided. More than one effect is possible for each mutation.

Pre-mRNA does not have introns removed.

432
views
Textbook Question

Assume that a mutation affects the gene for each of the following eukaryotic RNA polymerases. Match each mutation with the possible effects from the list provided. More than one effect is possible for each mutation.

Some pre-mRNA is not synthesized.

476
views