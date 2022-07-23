A 1.0-kb DNA fragment from the end of the mouse gene described in the previous problem is examined by DNA footprint protection analysis. Two samples are end-labeled with ³²P, and one of the two is mixed with TFIIB, TFIID, and RNA polymerase II. The DNA exposed to these proteins is run in the right-hand lane of the gel shown below and the control DNA is run in the left-hand. Both DNA samples are treated with DNase I before running the samples on the electrophoresis gel.

Draw a diagram of this DNA fragment bound by the transcriptional proteins, showing the approximate position of proteins along the fragment.