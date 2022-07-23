Wild-type E. coli grow best at 37°C but can grow efficiently up to 42°C. An E. coli strain has a mutation of the sigma subunit that results in an RNA polymerase holoenzyme that is stable and transcribes at wild-type levels at 37°C. The mutant holoenzyme is progressively destabilized as the temperature is raised, and it completely denatures and ceases to carry out transcription at 42°C. Relative to wild-type growth, characterize the ability of the mutant strain to carry out transcription at 37°C
Wild-type E. coli grows best at 37°C but can grow efficiently up to 42°C. An E. coli strain has a mutation of the sigma subunit that results in an RNA polymerase holoenzyme that is stable and transcribes at wild-type levels at 37°C. The mutant holoenzyme is progressively destabilized as the temperature is raised, and it completely denatures and ceases to carry out transcription at 42°C. Relative to wild-type growth, characterize the ability of the mutant strain to carry out transcription at What term best characterizes the type of mutation exhibited by the mutant bacterial strain? (Hint: The term was used in Chapter 4 to describe the Himalayan allele of the mammalian C gene.)
A mutant strain of Salmonella bacteria carries a mutation of the rho protein that has full activity at 37°C but is completely inactivated when the mutant strain is grown at 40°C. Speculate about the kind of differences you would expect to see if you compared a broad spectrum of mRNAs from the mutant strain grown at 37°C and the same spectrum of mRNAs from the strain when grown at 40°C.
A mutant strain of Salmonella bacteria carries a mutation of the rho protein that has full activity at 37°C but is completely inactivated when the mutant strain is grown at 40°C. Are all mRNAs affected by the rho protein mutation in the same way? Why or why not?
The human β-globin wild-type allele and a certain mutant allele are identical in sequence except for a single base-pair substitution that changes one nucleotide at the end of intron 2. The wild-type and mutant sequences of the affected portion of pre-mRNA are
Speculate about the way in which this base substitution causes mutation of β-globin protein.