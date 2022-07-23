Skip to main content
The human β-globin wild-type allele and a certain mutant allele are identical in sequence except for a single base-pair substitution that changes one nucleotide at the end of intron 2. The wild-type and mutant sequences of the affected portion of pre-mRNA are
Comparison of wild-type and mutant β-globin pre-mRNA sequences highlighting a single base-pair substitution.
Speculate about the way in which this base substitution causes mutation of β-globin protein.

Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. The β-globin gene is part of the hemoglobin protein, and mutations in this gene can lead to disorders such as β-thalassemia. The problem involves a single nucleotide substitution at the end of intron 2, which may affect RNA splicing.
Step 2: Analyze the sequences provided. The wild-type sequence at the end of intron 2 is 5′-CCUCCCACAG-3′, while the mutant sequence is 5′-CCUCCCACUG-3′. The substitution changes the last nucleotide of the intron from 'A' to 'U'.
Step 3: Recall the role of splice sites in RNA splicing. Splice sites are specific sequences at the boundaries of introns and exons that are recognized by the spliceosome. The 3′ splice site typically includes a conserved sequence ending in 'AG'.
Step 4: Consider the impact of the mutation. The substitution from 'A' to 'U' disrupts the conserved 'AG' sequence at the 3′ splice site. This may prevent the spliceosome from recognizing the site, leading to improper splicing of the pre-mRNA.
Step 5: Speculate on the consequences for the β-globin protein. Improper splicing could result in the retention of intron 2 in the mature mRNA or the use of a cryptic splice site. This would likely produce an aberrant β-globin protein with altered structure and function, potentially causing a disease phenotype such as β-thalassemia.

Base Pair Substitution

A base pair substitution is a type of mutation where one nucleotide in the DNA sequence is replaced by another. This can lead to changes in the corresponding mRNA and potentially alter the amino acid sequence of the resulting protein. Depending on the nature of the substitution, it can be classified as silent, missense, or nonsense, each having different implications for protein function.
Intron and Exon Structure

Introns and exons are components of eukaryotic genes, where exons are the coding sequences that are expressed in the final mRNA, while introns are non-coding sequences that are removed during RNA splicing. The presence of introns can influence gene expression and the final protein product, as mutations in introns can affect splicing efficiency and the inclusion of exons in the mature mRNA.
Protein Structure and Function

The structure of a protein is determined by the sequence of amino acids, which is in turn dictated by the mRNA sequence. Changes in the mRNA due to mutations can lead to alterations in the amino acid sequence, potentially affecting the protein's folding, stability, and function. In the case of β-globin, mutations can lead to disorders such as sickle cell disease if the protein's function in oxygen transport is compromised.
