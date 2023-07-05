Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
GOB ChemistryEnergy, Rate and EquilibriumThermochemical Equations
5:55 minutes
Problem 29
Textbook Question

Glucose, also known as 'blood sugar' when measured in blood, has the formula C6H12O6. What is the minimum amount of energy (in kJ) a plant must absorb to produce 15.0 g of glucose?

Verified Solution
clock
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
66
Was this helpful?
1:13m

Watch next

Master Thermochemical Equations with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
01:13
Thermochemical Equations
Jules Bruno
538
1
01:57
Thermochemical Equations
Jules Bruno
396
02:24
Thermochemical Equations Example 1
Jules Bruno
453
2
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.