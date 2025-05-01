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Density A measure comparing the amount of matter to the space it occupies, calculated by dividing mass by volume. Mass A quantity representing the amount of matter in a substance, commonly measured in grams for density calculations. Volume A measure of the space an object or substance occupies, often expressed in milliliters, centimeters cubed, or liters. Solids A phase of matter characterized by closely packed particles, typically exhibiting higher density than liquids or gases. Liquids A phase of matter with particles less tightly packed than solids, generally more dense than gases. Gases A phase of matter with widely spaced particles, resulting in much lower density compared to solids and liquids. Grams A metric unit used to quantify mass, commonly applied in density measurements for all phases of matter. Milliliters A metric unit for measuring volume, interchangeable with centimeters cubed when calculating density for liquids and solids. Centimeters Cubed A unit of volume equal to one milliliter, often used for solids and liquids in density calculations. Liters A metric unit for measuring larger volumes, typically used for gases in density calculations. Decimeters Cubed A unit of volume equivalent to one liter, used for expressing the volume of gases in density contexts. Conversion Factors Numerical relationships that allow switching between units, such as milliliters to centimeters cubed or liters to decimeters cubed. Phase of Matter A classification describing the physical state—solid, liquid, or gas—affecting density and unit selection. Formula A mathematical expression, such as mass divided by volume, used to calculate a property like density.
Density definitions
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