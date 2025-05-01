Density A measure comparing the amount of matter to the space it occupies, calculated by dividing mass by volume.

Mass A quantity representing the amount of matter in a substance, commonly measured in grams for density calculations.

Volume A measure of the space an object or substance occupies, often expressed in milliliters, centimeters cubed, or liters.

Solids A phase of matter characterized by closely packed particles, typically exhibiting higher density than liquids or gases.

Liquids A phase of matter with particles less tightly packed than solids, generally more dense than gases.

Gases A phase of matter with widely spaced particles, resulting in much lower density compared to solids and liquids.