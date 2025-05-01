What is the formula for density? Density is equal to mass divided by volume (Density = Mass/Volume).

What units are commonly used for the mass of solids and liquids when calculating density? Grams (g) are commonly used for the mass of solids and liquids.

What units are commonly used for the volume of solids and liquids when calculating density? Milliliters (mL) or centimeters cubed (cm³) are used for the volume of solids and liquids.

What is the relationship between milliliters and centimeters cubed? 1 milliliter (mL) is equal to 1 centimeter cubed (cm³).

Why can milliliters and centimeters cubed be used interchangeably in density calculations? Because 1 mL is exactly equal to 1 cm³, allowing for direct substitution in calculations.

How does the density of gases compare to that of solids and liquids? Gases are much less dense than solids and liquids.