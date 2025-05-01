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What is the formula for density? Density is equal to mass divided by volume (Density = Mass/Volume). What units are commonly used for the mass of solids and liquids when calculating density? Grams (g) are commonly used for the mass of solids and liquids. What units are commonly used for the volume of solids and liquids when calculating density? Milliliters (mL) or centimeters cubed (cm³) are used for the volume of solids and liquids. What is the relationship between milliliters and centimeters cubed? 1 milliliter (mL) is equal to 1 centimeter cubed (cm³). Why can milliliters and centimeters cubed be used interchangeably in density calculations? Because 1 mL is exactly equal to 1 cm³, allowing for direct substitution in calculations. How does the density of gases compare to that of solids and liquids? Gases are much less dense than solids and liquids. What units are commonly used for the mass of gases when calculating density? Grams (g) are used for the mass of gases. What units are commonly used for the volume of gases when calculating density? Liters (L) or decimeters cubed (dm³) are used for the volume of gases. What is the relationship between liters and decimeters cubed? 1 liter (L) is equal to 1 decimeter cubed (dm³). Why are different units used for the volume of gases compared to solids and liquids? Because gases are less dense, larger volume units like liters or decimeters cubed are more appropriate. What is the general unit for density for solids and liquids? The general unit is grams per milliliter (g/mL) or grams per centimeter cubed (g/cm³). What is the general unit for density for gases? The general unit is grams per liter (g/L) or grams per decimeter cubed (g/dm³). Why is it important to know the phase of matter when determining density units? The phase of matter determines which units for mass and volume are appropriate for density calculations. What does density represent in terms of mass and volume? Density represents the amount of mass present in a given unit of volume. What should you remember about the density formula for exams? You should memorize that density equals mass divided by volume (Density = Mass/Volume).
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