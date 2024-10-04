Textbook Question
Glycine has the zwitterion structure shown. Draw the structure and give the net charge of glycine that will predominate at the indicated pH values (pI = 6.0).
b. pH 12.0
Write the products for the following condensation or hydrolysis reactions:
a.
Consider the following tripeptide:
b. Give the one-letter and three-letter abbreviations of this tripeptide.
Draw the structural formula for each of the following peptides:
b. KCG
Draw the structural formula for each of the following peptides:
c. His—Met—Gln