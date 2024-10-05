Isoleucine has the zwitterion structure shown. Draw the structure and give the net charge of isoleucine that will predominate at the indicated pH values (pI = 6.0).
b. pH 6.0
Glycine has the zwitterion structure shown. Draw the structure and give the net charge of glycine that will predominate at the indicated pH values (pI = 6.0).
a. pH 1.5
Write the products for the following condensation or hydrolysis reactions:
a.
Consider the following tripeptide:
a. Circle the N-terminal amino acid, and give its name. Draw a square around the C-terminal amino acid, and give its name.
Consider the following tripeptide:
b. Give the one-letter and three-letter abbreviations of this tripeptide.