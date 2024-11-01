Skip to main content
Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 6, Problem 84(1)
Chapter 6, Problem 84(1)

Match the terms (1) ES with the following descriptions:
a. has a tertiary structure that recognizes the substrate
b. is the combination of an enzyme with the substrate
c. has a structure that fits the active site of an enzyme

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the terms and descriptions provided. The term 'ES' refers to the enzyme-substrate complex, which is the temporary combination of an enzyme and its substrate during a chemical reaction.
Step 2: Analyze description (a): 'has a tertiary structure that recognizes the substrate.' This description refers to the enzyme itself, as enzymes have a specific tertiary structure that allows them to recognize and bind to their substrate.
Step 3: Analyze description (b): 'is the combination of an enzyme with the substrate.' This description matches the term 'ES,' as the enzyme-substrate complex is formed when the enzyme and substrate combine.
Step 4: Analyze description (c): 'has a structure that fits the active site of an enzyme.' This description refers to the substrate, as the substrate's structure must complement the enzyme's active site for binding to occur.
Step 5: Match the descriptions to the terms: (a) matches the enzyme, (b) matches 'ES' (enzyme-substrate complex), and (c) matches the substrate.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzyme Structure

Enzymes are biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions in living organisms. They have a specific three-dimensional structure, known as tertiary structure, which is crucial for their function. This structure allows enzymes to recognize and bind to their specific substrates, facilitating the conversion of substrates into products.
Enzyme-Substrate Complex

The enzyme-substrate complex is formed when an enzyme binds to its substrate. This interaction is essential for the catalytic activity of the enzyme, as it stabilizes the transition state and lowers the activation energy required for the reaction. Understanding this complex is key to grasping how enzymes function in biochemical processes.
Active Site

The active site of an enzyme is a specific region where substrate molecules bind. The shape and chemical environment of the active site are tailored to fit particular substrates, akin to a lock and key. This specificity is vital for enzyme activity, as it ensures that enzymes catalyze only specific reactions, maintaining the efficiency and regulation of metabolic pathways.
