Draw the structure for each of the following amino acids and put an asterisk (*) next to any chiral carbon centers in your structure:
b. lysine
Classify each of the amino acids in Problem 10.1 as polar (neutral, acidic, or basic) or nonpolar and as hydrophobic or hydrophilic.
a. alanine
b. lysine
c. tryptophan
d. aspartate
Give the three-letter and one-letter abbreviations and identify the functional group in the side chain for each amino acid in Problem 10.1.
a. alanine
b. lysine
c. tryptophan
d. aspartate
Classify each amino acid in Problem 10.4 as polar (neutral, acidic, or basic) or nonpolar and as hydrophobic or hydrophilic.
a. leucine
b. glutamate
c. methionine
d. threonine
Draw the structure for the amino acid represented by each of the following abbreviations:
c. Q
Draw the structure for the amino acid represented by each of the following abbreviations:
d. Ile