Myoglobin is a protein containing 153 amino acids. Approximately half of the amino acids in myoglobin have polar side chains.
a. Where would you expect these amino acid side chains to be located in the tertiary structure of the protein?
Myoglobin is a protein containing 153 amino acids. Approximately half of the amino acids in myoglobin have polar side chains.
b. Where would you expect the nonpolar side chains to be?
List the type of attractive force disrupted and the level of protein structure changed by the following denaturing treatments:
a. adding salt to soy milk to make tofu
Identify each of the following statements as characteristic of protein denaturation or protein hydrolysis.
b. A protein breaks up into amino acid fragments.
Match each protein in column A with its function in column B:
What is the name given to the reactant of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction?