Textbook Question
Identify each of the following statements as characteristic of protein denaturation or protein hydrolysis.
a. Milk curdles when lemon juice is added to it.
b. A protein breaks up into amino acid fragments.
Match each protein in column A with its function in column B:
What is the name given to a small, organic nonprotein part of an enzyme that is involved in catalysis?
What level of protein structure is involved in the formation of an enzyme’s active site?
What kind of interaction attracts the cofactor Mg2+ and ATP to each other? (Hint: Look at the structure of the phosphate group.)