Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.10 Proteins Workers of the CellProblem 42
Chapter 6, Problem 42

What is the name given to the reactant of an enzyme-catalyzed reaction?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that enzymes are biological catalysts that speed up chemical reactions without being consumed in the process.
Learn that the reactant in an enzyme-catalyzed reaction is specifically referred to as the 'substrate.'
Recognize that the substrate binds to the enzyme's active site, forming an enzyme-substrate complex.
Note that the enzyme facilitates the conversion of the substrate into the product(s) of the reaction.
Remember that the term 'substrate' is used exclusively for the reactant in enzyme-catalyzed reactions, distinguishing it from general reactants in non-enzyme reactions.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzyme

An enzyme is a biological catalyst that accelerates chemical reactions in living organisms. It lowers the activation energy required for a reaction to occur, allowing processes to happen more efficiently and at lower temperatures. Enzymes are typically proteins and are highly specific to their substrates.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:14
Intro to Enzymes Concept 1

Substrate

The substrate is the specific reactant molecule upon which an enzyme acts. In an enzyme-catalyzed reaction, the substrate binds to the enzyme's active site, forming an enzyme-substrate complex. This interaction facilitates the conversion of the substrate into products, which are then released from the enzyme.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:32
Enzyme-Substrate Complex Concept 1

Active Site

The active site is a unique region on the enzyme where the substrate binds. It is typically a small pocket or groove on the enzyme's surface, shaped to fit the substrate precisely. The structure and chemical environment of the active site are crucial for the enzyme's specificity and catalytic activity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:06
Factors Affecting Enzyme Activity Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following statements as characteristic of protein denaturation or protein hydrolysis. 

a. Milk curdles when lemon juice is added to it.

689
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following statements as characteristic of protein denaturation or protein hydrolysis. 

b. A protein breaks up into amino acid fragments.

668
views
Textbook Question

Match each protein in column A with its function in column B:

924
views
Textbook Question

What is the name given to a small, organic nonprotein part of an enzyme that is involved in catalysis?

1221
views
Textbook Question

What level of protein structure is involved in the formation of an enzyme’s active site?

832
views
Textbook Question

What kind of interaction attracts the cofactor Mg2+ and ATP to each other? (Hint: Look at the structure of the phosphate group.)

1486
views