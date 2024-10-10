Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.10 Proteins Workers of the CellProblem 72b
Chapter 6, Problem 72b

Identify the level of protein structure associated with each of the following:
b. disulfide bridge

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that proteins have four levels of structure: primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary. Each level describes a different aspect of the protein's organization.
Recall that a disulfide bridge is a covalent bond formed between the sulfur atoms of two cysteine amino acids. This bond contributes to the stabilization of the protein's three-dimensional shape.
Recognize that the tertiary structure of a protein refers to the overall three-dimensional folding of a single polypeptide chain, including interactions such as hydrogen bonds, ionic bonds, hydrophobic interactions, and disulfide bridges.
Conclude that the disulfide bridge is specifically associated with the tertiary structure of a protein because it helps stabilize the folded shape of the polypeptide chain.
Note that disulfide bridges can also play a role in quaternary structure if they form between cysteine residues on different polypeptide chains, stabilizing the overall protein complex.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Protein Structure Levels

Proteins have four levels of structure: primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary. Each level represents a different aspect of protein organization, from the sequence of amino acids (primary) to the overall three-dimensional shape (tertiary) and the assembly of multiple polypeptide chains (quaternary). Understanding these levels is crucial for analyzing protein function and stability.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:56
Summary of Protein Structure Concept 1

Disulfide Bridges

Disulfide bridges are covalent bonds formed between the sulfur atoms of cysteine residues in a protein. These bonds play a significant role in stabilizing the tertiary structure of proteins by linking different parts of the polypeptide chain, thus contributing to the protein's overall shape and functionality.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:41
Interactions within the Tertiary Structure Concept 2

Tertiary Structure

The tertiary structure of a protein refers to its overall three-dimensional shape, which is determined by interactions among various side chains (R groups) of the amino acids. This structure is crucial for the protein's function, as it influences how the protein interacts with other molecules, including substrates and inhibitors.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:07
Tertiary Protein Structure Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify some differences between the following pairs:

b. complete and incomplete proteins

701
views
Textbook Question

Identify the level of protein structure associated with each of the following:

b. hydrogen bonding between backbone atoms

646
views
Textbook Question

Identify the level of protein structure associated with each of the following:

d. intermolecular forces between R groups

883
views
Textbook Question

Identify the level of protein structure associated with each of the following:

d. salt bridges between polypeptides

725
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following proteins, note whether the main secondary structure feature is α helix, β-pleated sheet, or both.

a. collagen

784
views
Textbook Question

For each of the following proteins, note whether the main secondary structure feature is α helix, β-pleated sheet, or both.

c. hemoglobin

969
views