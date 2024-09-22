Textbook Question
Identify the level of protein structure associated with each of the following:
b. hydrogen bonding between backbone atoms
b. hydrogen bonding between backbone atoms
d. intermolecular forces between R groups
b. disulfide bridge
For each of the following proteins, note whether the main secondary structure feature is α helix, β-pleated sheet, or both.
a. collagen
c. hemoglobin
e. hexokinase