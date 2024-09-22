Skip to main content
Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.10 Proteins Workers of the CellProblem 72d
Chapter 6, Problem 72d

Identify the level of protein structure associated with each of the following:
d. salt bridges between polypeptides

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that proteins have four levels of structure: primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary. Each level describes a different aspect of the protein's organization.
Recall that salt bridges are ionic interactions between positively and negatively charged side chains of amino acids. These interactions contribute to the stabilization of protein structure.
Recognize that the question specifies 'between polypeptides,' which indicates interactions occurring between separate protein chains rather than within a single chain.
Understand that interactions between multiple polypeptide chains are characteristic of the quaternary structure of a protein. This level of structure describes how individual protein subunits assemble and interact to form a functional protein complex.
Conclude that the salt bridges between polypeptides are associated with the quaternary structure of the protein.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Protein Structure Levels

Proteins have four levels of structure: primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary. Each level represents a different aspect of protein organization, from the sequence of amino acids to the overall three-dimensional shape formed by multiple polypeptide chains.
Quaternary Structure

Quaternary structure refers to the assembly of multiple polypeptide chains into a single functional protein complex. This level of structure is stabilized by various interactions, including salt bridges, which are ionic bonds formed between oppositely charged side chains of amino acids.
Salt Bridges

Salt bridges are non-covalent interactions that occur between positively and negatively charged side chains of amino acids. They play a crucial role in stabilizing the quaternary structure of proteins by helping to hold polypeptide chains together, contributing to the protein's overall stability and functionality.
