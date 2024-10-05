Textbook Question
Consider the amino acids glycine, proline, and lysine.
b. Using three-letter abbreviations for the amino acids, give the sequence for each of the possible tripeptides.
375
views
Consider the amino acids glycine, proline, and lysine.
b. Using three-letter abbreviations for the amino acids, give the sequence for each of the possible tripeptides.
Would you expect to find this segment at the center or on the surface of a globular protein? Why?
Name the covalent bond that helps to stabilize the tertiary structure of a protein.
Identify the level of protein structure associated with each of the following:
b. hydrogen bonding between backbone atoms
Identify the level of protein structure associated with each of the following:
d. intermolecular forces between R groups
Identify the level of protein structure associated with each of the following:
b. disulfide bridge