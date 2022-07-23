Skip to main content
Identify the N-terminus and the C-terminus for each of the peptides in Problem 10.18.
d. IYP

Understand the structure of peptides: Peptides are chains of amino acids linked by peptide bonds. Each peptide has two distinct ends: the N-terminus (amino group, -NH2) and the C-terminus (carboxyl group, -COOH). The N-terminus is the starting point of the peptide chain, and the C-terminus is the ending point.
Examine the peptide sequence provided in Problem 10.18 (refer to the peptide sequence in your textbook or materials). The sequence is written from the N-terminus to the C-terminus by convention.
Identify the N-terminus: Look at the first amino acid in the sequence. The free amino group (-NH2) on this amino acid marks the N-terminus of the peptide.
Identify the C-terminus: Look at the last amino acid in the sequence. The free carboxyl group (-COOH) on this amino acid marks the C-terminus of the peptide.
Label the N-terminus and C-terminus clearly: Once you have identified the ends, label them explicitly in the peptide sequence to ensure clarity. For example, write 'N-terminus' next to the first amino acid and 'C-terminus' next to the last amino acid.

Peptide Structure

Peptides are short chains of amino acids linked by peptide bonds. Each peptide has a specific orientation, with an N-terminus (amino end) and a C-terminus (carboxyl end). Understanding this structure is crucial for identifying the termini of any peptide.
N-terminus and C-terminus

The N-terminus refers to the end of a peptide that has a free amino group (-NH2), while the C-terminus has a free carboxyl group (-COOH). These termini are essential for determining the directionality of the peptide and play a significant role in its function and interactions.
Amino Acid Sequence

The sequence of amino acids in a peptide determines its properties and function. Each amino acid contributes to the overall structure and behavior of the peptide, making it important to analyze the sequence to accurately identify the N- and C-termini.
Draw the structural formula for each of the following peptides:

d. IYP

Identify the N-terminus and the C-terminus for each of the peptides in Problem 10.18.

a. Ala—Asn—Thr

b. DS

Identify the N-terminus and the C-terminus for each of the peptides in Problem 10.18.

c. Val—Arg

How many different tripeptides that contain one leucine, one glutamate, and one tryptophan are possible?

Name the stabilizing attractive force found in secondary structures of proteins.

When a protein folds into its tertiary structure, does the primary structure change? Explain.

