Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Chapter 6, Problem 20c

Identify the N-terminus and the C-terminus for each of the peptides in Problem 10.18.
c. Val—Arg

1
Understand the structure of peptides: Peptides are chains of amino acids linked by peptide bonds. Each peptide has two ends: the N-terminus (amino group, -NH2) and the C-terminus (carboxyl group, -COOH). The N-terminus is the starting point of the peptide chain, while the C-terminus is the ending point.
Examine the peptide sequence provided in Problem 10.18 (refer to the textbook or problem details for the specific sequence). Identify the amino acid at the beginning of the sequence, which will have a free amino group (-NH2). This is the N-terminus.
Identify the amino acid at the end of the sequence, which will have a free carboxyl group (-COOH). This is the C-terminus.
If the peptide sequence is written in the standard format (from left to right), the first amino acid on the left is the N-terminus, and the last amino acid on the right is the C-terminus.
Double-check the structure of the peptide to ensure that the N-terminus and C-terminus are correctly identified, considering any modifications or special cases mentioned in the problem.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Peptide Structure

Peptides are short chains of amino acids linked by peptide bonds. Each peptide has a specific orientation, with an N-terminus (amino end) and a C-terminus (carboxyl end). Understanding this structure is crucial for identifying the termini of any peptide sequence.
Amino Acids

Amino acids are the building blocks of peptides and proteins. Each amino acid has a central carbon atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, and a unique side chain. The sequence and composition of these amino acids determine the properties and functions of the peptide.
Terminology in Biochemistry

In biochemistry, the terms N-terminus and C-terminus refer to the ends of a peptide chain. The N-terminus is where the amino group is located, while the C-terminus is where the carboxyl group is found. Correctly identifying these termini is essential for understanding peptide synthesis and function.
