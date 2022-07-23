Textbook Question
Draw the structural formula for each of the following peptides:
c. Val—Arg
Draw the structural formula for each of the following peptides:
d. IYP
Identify the N-terminus and the C-terminus for each of the peptides in Problem 10.18.
a. Ala—Asn—Thr
b. DS
How many different tripeptides that contain one leucine, one glutamate, and one tryptophan are possible?
Name the stabilizing attractive force found in secondary structures of proteins.