Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.10 Proteins Workers of the CellProblem 110b
Chapter 6, Problem 110b

Insulin is a protein hormone that functions as two polypeptide chains whose amino acid sequences are as follows:
A chain: GIVEQCCTSICSLTQLENYCN
B chain: FVNQHLCGDHLVEALYLV CGERGFFYTPKT
b. Considering the amino acid sequences, suggest how these two polypeptide chains might be held together in an active insulin molecule.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the types of interactions that can occur between amino acids in polypeptide chains. These include hydrogen bonds, ionic bonds, hydrophobic interactions, and disulfide bridges.
Examine the amino acid sequences of the A and B chains for cysteine (C) residues, as these can form disulfide bridges, which are covalent bonds that can link different parts of a protein or different polypeptide chains.
Note that the A chain contains cysteine residues at positions 6 and 20, and the B chain contains cysteine residues at positions 7 and 19.
Propose that disulfide bridges could form between cysteine residues in the A and B chains, specifically between A6 and B7, and A20 and B19, helping to stabilize the active insulin structure.
Consider other interactions such as hydrogen bonds and hydrophobic interactions that might also contribute to the overall stability and conformation of the insulin molecule.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Protein Structure

Proteins are composed of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, forming polypeptide chains. The structure of a protein is crucial for its function, and it typically exists in four levels: primary (amino acid sequence), secondary (local folding patterns), tertiary (overall 3D shape), and quaternary (assembly of multiple polypeptide chains). In the case of insulin, understanding how the A and B chains interact is essential for grasping its functionality.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:26
Quaternary Protein Structure Concept 1

Disulfide Bonds

Disulfide bonds are covalent linkages formed between the sulfur atoms of cysteine residues in proteins. These bonds play a critical role in stabilizing the three-dimensional structure of proteins, particularly in secreted proteins like insulin. In insulin, disulfide bonds between the A and B chains help maintain its active conformation, ensuring proper biological activity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:50
Bond Energy

Protein Folding and Function

The process of protein folding is vital for the biological activity of proteins, as the specific shape of a protein determines its function. In insulin, the correct folding of the A and B chains, facilitated by interactions such as hydrogen bonds, hydrophobic interactions, and disulfide bonds, is necessary for its role in glucose regulation. Understanding how these chains come together provides insight into insulin's mechanism of action.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Logarithmic Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Problems 10.94 and 10.95 both mention enzymes that hydrolyze peptide bonds. How do you account for the fact that pepsin has a high catalytic activity at pH 1.5 but chymotrypsin has very little activity at pH 1.5?

762
views
Textbook Question

How does an irreversible inhibitor function differently than a reversible inhibitor?

1038
views
Textbook Question

Meats spoil due to the action of enzymes that degrade the proteins. Fresh meats can be preserved for long periods of time by freezing them. Explain how freezing meats works to prevent spoilage.

587
views