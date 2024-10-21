pH and Enzyme Activity

pH is a measure of the acidity or alkalinity of a solution, which can significantly impact enzyme activity. Each enzyme has an optimal pH range where it functions best; deviations from this range can lead to decreased activity or denaturation. For instance, pepsin is adapted to function in the highly acidic environment of the stomach (pH 1.5), while chymotrypsin operates optimally in a more neutral pH, typically around 7.5, affecting their catalytic activities in different environments.