Pepsin, an enzyme that hydrolyzes peptide bonds in proteins, functions in the stomach at a pH optimum of 1.5 to 2.0. How is the rate of a pepsin-catalyzed reaction affected by each of the following conditions?
c. running the reaction at 0 °C
Problems 10.94 and 10.95 both mention enzymes that hydrolyze peptide bonds. How do you account for the fact that pepsin has a high catalytic activity at pH 1.5 but chymotrypsin has very little activity at pH 1.5?
How does an irreversible inhibitor function differently than a reversible inhibitor?
Insulin is a protein hormone that functions as two polypeptide chains whose amino acid sequences are as follows:
A chain: GIVEQCCTSICSLTQLENYCN
B chain: FVNQHLCGDHLVEALYLV CGERGFFYTPKT
b. Considering the amino acid sequences, suggest how these two polypeptide chains might be held together in an active insulin molecule.