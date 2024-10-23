Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.10 Proteins Workers of the CellProblem 104
Chapter 6, Problem 104

Meats spoil due to the action of enzymes that degrade the proteins. Fresh meats can be preserved for long periods of time by freezing them. Explain how freezing meats works to prevent spoilage.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Freezing slows down the movement of molecules, reducing the kinetic energy of enzymes responsible for protein degradation.
Enzymes are biological catalysts that require specific temperatures to function effectively. Lower temperatures during freezing inhibit their activity.
Freezing causes water in the meat to form ice crystals, making it unavailable for enzymatic reactions and microbial growth, which are essential for spoilage.
The structural integrity of enzymes can be affected by freezing, further reducing their ability to catalyze the breakdown of proteins.
By maintaining a temperature below the freezing point, the biochemical processes that lead to spoilage are effectively halted, preserving the meat for longer periods.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enzymatic Activity

Enzymatic activity refers to the biochemical processes where enzymes catalyze reactions, including the breakdown of proteins in meats. These enzymes can lead to spoilage by degrading the meat's structure and flavor. Understanding how enzymes function is crucial for grasping why freezing is effective in preventing spoilage.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:06
Factors Affecting Enzyme Activity Concept 1

Freezing Process

Freezing is a preservation method that involves lowering the temperature of food to below 0°C (32°F), which significantly slows down enzymatic activity and microbial growth. By freezing meats, the movement of water molecules is reduced, effectively halting the processes that lead to spoilage. This method allows for long-term storage without significant loss of quality.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:00
Freezing Point Depression Concept 1

Microbial Growth Inhibition

Microbial growth inhibition is the prevention of bacteria, molds, and yeasts from proliferating in food. Freezing creates an environment that is unfavorable for these microorganisms, as most cannot survive at low temperatures. This is essential for meat preservation, as it helps maintain safety and quality by reducing the risk of foodborne illnesses.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:19
Enzyme Inhibition Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Pepsin, an enzyme that hydrolyzes peptide bonds in proteins, functions in the stomach at a pH optimum of 1.5 to 2.0. How is the rate of a pepsin-catalyzed reaction affected by each of the following conditions?

c. running the reaction at 0 °C

1371
views
Textbook Question

Problems 10.94 and 10.95 both mention enzymes that hydrolyze peptide bonds. How do you account for the fact that pepsin has a high catalytic activity at pH 1.5 but chymotrypsin has very little activity at pH 1.5?

762
views
Textbook Question

How does an irreversible inhibitor function differently than a reversible inhibitor?

1038
views
Textbook Question

Insulin is a protein hormone that functions as two polypeptide chains whose amino acid sequences are as follows:

A chain: GIVEQCCTSICSLTQLENYCN

B chain: FVNQHLCGDHLVEALYLV CGERGFFYTPKT

b. Considering the amino acid sequences, suggest how these two polypeptide chains might be held together in an active insulin molecule.

645
views