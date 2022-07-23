What type of interaction would you expect between the side chains of each of the following pairs of amino acids in the tertiary structure of a protein?
b. alanine and valine
b. alanine and valine
a. lysine and glutamate
b. leucine and isoleucine
Determine whether each of the following statements describes the primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary structure of a protein.
b. Peptide bonds join amino acids in a polypeptide chain.
d. Hydrogen bonding between amino acids in the same polypeptide gives a coiled shape to the protein.
b. Hydrogen bonds form between adjacent segments of the backbone of the same protein to form a “folded-fan” structure.