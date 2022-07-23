Skip to main content
Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Determine whether each of the following statements describes the primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary structure of a protein.
b. Hydrogen bonds form between adjacent segments of the backbone of the same protein to form a “folded-fan” structure.

Understand the four levels of protein structure: Primary structure refers to the sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide chain. Secondary structure involves local folding patterns such as alpha-helices and beta-sheets, stabilized by hydrogen bonds. Tertiary structure describes the overall 3D shape of a single polypeptide chain, and quaternary structure refers to the arrangement of multiple polypeptide chains in a protein complex.
Analyze the statement: It mentions hydrogen bonds forming between adjacent segments of the backbone of the same protein. This suggests a local folding pattern rather than the overall 3D shape or interactions between multiple polypeptide chains.
Recognize the specific folding pattern described: The term 'folded-fan' structure is indicative of a beta-sheet, which is a type of secondary structure in proteins.
Recall that secondary structures, such as beta-sheets, are stabilized by hydrogen bonds between the backbone amide hydrogen and carbonyl oxygen atoms of the polypeptide chain.
Conclude that the statement describes the secondary structure of a protein, as it focuses on local folding patterns and hydrogen bonding within the same protein backbone.

Protein Structure Levels

Proteins have four levels of structure: primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary. The primary structure is the sequence of amino acids, the secondary structure involves local folding patterns like alpha helices and beta sheets, the tertiary structure is the overall 3D shape of a single polypeptide, and the quaternary structure refers to the assembly of multiple polypeptide chains into a functional protein.
Secondary Structure

The secondary structure of a protein refers to the local folding of the polypeptide chain into specific shapes, primarily stabilized by hydrogen bonds. Common forms include alpha helices and beta sheets, which arise from interactions between the backbone atoms of the amino acids, contributing to the protein's overall stability and function.
Hydrogen Bonds in Proteins

Hydrogen bonds are weak interactions that occur between a hydrogen atom covalently bonded to an electronegative atom and another electronegative atom. In proteins, these bonds play a crucial role in stabilizing secondary structures by forming between the carbonyl oxygen of one amino acid and the amide hydrogen of another, facilitating the formation of structures like the 'folded-fan' shape mentioned in the question.
