Describe the differences in the shape of an α helix and a β-pleated sheet.
What type of interaction would you expect between the side chains of each of the following pairs of amino acids in the tertiary structure of a protein?
b. leucine and isoleucine
What type of interaction would you expect between the side chains of each of the following pairs of amino acids in the tertiary structure of a protein?
b. alanine and valine
What type of interaction would you expect between the side chains of each of the following pairs of amino acids in the tertiary structure of a protein?
a. lysine and glutamate
What type of interaction would you expect between the side chains of each of the following pairs of amino acids in the tertiary structure of a protein?
d. glutamine and arginine
Determine whether each of the following statements describes the primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary structure of a protein.
b. Peptide bonds join amino acids in a polypeptide chain.
Determine whether each of the following statements describes the primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary structure of a protein.
d. Hydrogen bonding between amino acids in the same polypeptide gives a coiled shape to the protein.