Ch.10 Proteins Workers of the Cell
Determine whether each of the following statements describes the primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary structure of a protein.
d. Hydrogen bonding between amino acids in the same polypeptide gives a coiled shape to the protein.

Understand the four levels of protein structure: Primary structure refers to the sequence of amino acids in a polypeptide chain. Secondary structure involves local folding patterns such as alpha-helices and beta-sheets, stabilized by hydrogen bonds. Tertiary structure describes the overall 3D shape of a single polypeptide, and quaternary structure refers to the arrangement of multiple polypeptide chains in a protein complex.
Analyze the statement: 'Hydrogen bonding between amino acids in the same polypeptide gives a coiled shape to the protein.' This indicates a specific type of interaction and structural feature.
Recognize that hydrogen bonding between amino acids in the same polypeptide chain is characteristic of secondary structure. Specifically, this describes the formation of an alpha-helix, a common secondary structure.
Note that secondary structures, such as alpha-helices and beta-sheets, are stabilized by hydrogen bonds between the backbone atoms of the polypeptide chain, not the side chains.
Conclude that the statement describes the secondary structure of a protein, as it involves hydrogen bonding within the same polypeptide chain to create a coiled shape.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Protein Structure Levels

Proteins have four levels of structure: primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary. The primary structure is the sequence of amino acids, the secondary structure refers to local folding patterns like alpha helices and beta sheets, the tertiary structure is the overall 3D shape of a single polypeptide, and the quaternary structure involves the assembly of multiple polypeptide chains.
Hydrogen Bonding in Proteins

Hydrogen bonds are weak interactions that occur between polar molecules. In proteins, these bonds are crucial for stabilizing secondary structures, such as alpha helices and beta sheets, by forming between the backbone amide and carbonyl groups of amino acids, contributing to the protein's overall shape.
Coiled Shape of Proteins

The coiled shape of a protein often refers to the alpha helix, a common secondary structure formed by hydrogen bonding between amino acids. This coiling is essential for the protein's functionality, as it influences how the protein interacts with other molecules and performs its biological role.
