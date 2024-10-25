What is the anticodon on tRNA for each of the following codons in an mRNA?
c. GAA
A base substitution changes a codon for an enzyme from GCC to GCA. Why is there no change in the amino acid order in the protein?
In sickle-cell anemia, a base substitution in the hemoglobin gene replaces glutamate (a polar amino acid) with valine. Why does the replacement of one amino acid cause such a drastic change in biological function?
Provide a reason why there is no vaccine for the common cold.
How is CRISPR different from earlier recombinant DNA techniques?
Oxytocin is a small peptide hormone involved in the process of birthing and lactation. It contains the nine amino acids shown.
CYIQNCPLG
a. How many nucleotides would be found in the mRNA for this protein?