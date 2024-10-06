A base substitution for an enzyme replaces leucine (a nonpolar amino acid) with alanine. Why does this change in amino acids have little effect on the biological activity of the enzyme?
Oxytocin is a small peptide hormone involved in the process of birthing and lactation. It contains the nine amino acids shown.
CYIQNCPLG
a. How many nucleotides would be found in the mRNA for this protein?
Provide a reason why there is no vaccine for the common cold.
How is CRISPR different from earlier recombinant DNA techniques?
Alpha-melanocyte stimulating hormone (α-MSH) is a 13-amino-acid peptide hormone responsible for pigmentations in hair and skin. Its peptide sequence is shown.
SYSMQHFRWGKPV
a. How many nucleotides would be found in the mRNA for this protein?
b. Suggest an mRNA sequence for the peptide. Show the 5' and 3' ends.
c. Suggest a complementary template DNA sequence based on the mRNA sequence suggested in part b.