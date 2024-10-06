Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big Role
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big RoleProblem 84a
Chapter 7, Problem 84a

Oxytocin is a small peptide hormone involved in the process of birthing and lactation. It contains the nine amino acids shown.
CYIQNCPLG
a. How many nucleotides would be found in the mRNA for this protein?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the relationship between amino acids and codons. Each amino acid in a protein is encoded by a sequence of three nucleotides in the mRNA, known as a codon.
Step 2: Count the number of amino acids in the given peptide sequence. The sequence provided is 'CYIQNCPLG', which contains 9 amino acids.
Step 3: Multiply the number of amino acids by the number of nucleotides per codon. Since each amino acid corresponds to a codon of 3 nucleotides, multiply 9 (amino acids) by 3 (nucleotides per codon).
Step 4: Consider the start codon. In mRNA, the translation process begins with a start codon (AUG), which adds 3 additional nucleotides to the total count.
Step 5: Add the total nucleotides from the amino acids to the nucleotides from the start codon to determine the total number of nucleotides in the mRNA for this protein.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acids and Codons

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, and each amino acid is encoded by a sequence of three nucleotides known as a codon. In the case of oxytocin, which consists of nine amino acids, the corresponding mRNA will have a sequence of codons that directly translate to these amino acids.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:03
Amino Acid Catabolism: Amino Group Example 2

mRNA Synthesis

mRNA, or messenger RNA, is synthesized during the process of transcription, where a DNA template is used to create a complementary RNA strand. The length of the mRNA is determined by the number of codons needed to encode the entire protein, which is directly related to the number of amino acids in the protein.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:37
Transcription: mRNA Synthesis Concept 1

Nucleotide Count in mRNA

Since each codon consists of three nucleotides, the total number of nucleotides in the mRNA can be calculated by multiplying the number of amino acids by three. For oxytocin, with nine amino acids, the mRNA would contain 27 nucleotides, as each amino acid corresponds to one codon of three nucleotides.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:21
Naming Nucleosides and Nucleotides Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A base substitution for an enzyme replaces leucine (a nonpolar amino acid) with alanine. Why does this change in amino acids have little effect on the biological activity of the enzyme?

Textbook Question

Provide a reason why there is no vaccine for the common cold.

Textbook Question

How is CRISPR different from earlier recombinant DNA techniques?

Textbook Question

Alpha-melanocyte stimulating hormone (α-MSH) is a 13-amino-acid peptide hormone responsible for pigmentations in hair and skin. Its peptide sequence is shown.

SYSMQHFRWGKPV

a. How many nucleotides would be found in the mRNA for this protein?

603
views
Textbook Question

Alpha-melanocyte stimulating hormone (α-MSH) is a 13-amino-acid peptide hormone responsible for pigmentations in hair and skin. Its peptide sequence is shown.

SYSMQHFRWGKPV

b. Suggest an mRNA sequence for the peptide. Show the 5' and 3' ends.

574
views
Textbook Question

Alpha-melanocyte stimulating hormone (α-MSH) is a 13-amino-acid peptide hormone responsible for pigmentations in hair and skin. Its peptide sequence is shown.

SYSMQHFRWGKPV

c. Suggest a complementary template DNA sequence based on the mRNA sequence suggested in part b.

551
views