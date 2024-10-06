Skip to main content
Ch.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big Role
How is CRISPR different from earlier recombinant DNA techniques?

Understand that CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) is a revolutionary tool for editing genomes, allowing researchers to easily alter DNA sequences and modify gene function.
Recognize that earlier recombinant DNA techniques often involved the use of restriction enzymes to cut DNA at specific sequences, which was less precise and more time-consuming.
Note that CRISPR uses a guide RNA to direct the Cas9 enzyme to a specific location in the genome, allowing for precise cutting and editing of the DNA at that location.
Consider that CRISPR is more versatile and efficient compared to earlier methods, as it can be used to target multiple genes simultaneously and is easier to design and implement.
Acknowledge that CRISPR has a wide range of applications, from basic research to potential therapeutic uses, making it a powerful tool in modern genetic engineering.

CRISPR Technology

CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise modifications to DNA. It utilizes a guide RNA to direct the Cas9 enzyme to specific locations in the genome, enabling targeted cuts and subsequent alterations. This method is faster, cheaper, and more efficient than previous techniques.
Recombinant DNA Techniques

Recombinant DNA techniques involve combining DNA from different sources to create new genetic combinations. Traditional methods often relied on restriction enzymes to cut DNA and ligases to join fragments, which could be time-consuming and less precise. These techniques laid the groundwork for genetic engineering but lacked the specificity and ease of CRISPR.
Precision and Efficiency

One of the key differences between CRISPR and earlier recombinant DNA techniques is the level of precision and efficiency. CRISPR allows for targeted editing of specific genes with minimal off-target effects, whereas older methods often resulted in random insertions or deletions. This precision makes CRISPR a powerful tool for research and therapeutic applications.
Textbook Question

In sickle-cell anemia, a base substitution in the hemoglobin gene replaces glutamate (a polar amino acid) with valine. Why does the replacement of one amino acid cause such a drastic change in biological function?

Textbook Question

A base substitution for an enzyme replaces leucine (a nonpolar amino acid) with alanine. Why does this change in amino acids have little effect on the biological activity of the enzyme?

Textbook Question

Provide a reason why there is no vaccine for the common cold.

Textbook Question

Oxytocin is a small peptide hormone involved in the process of birthing and lactation. It contains the nine amino acids shown.

CYIQNCPLG

a. How many nucleotides would be found in the mRNA for this protein?

Textbook Question

Alpha-melanocyte stimulating hormone (α-MSH) is a 13-amino-acid peptide hormone responsible for pigmentations in hair and skin. Its peptide sequence is shown.

SYSMQHFRWGKPV

a. How many nucleotides would be found in the mRNA for this protein?

Textbook Question

Alpha-melanocyte stimulating hormone (α-MSH) is a 13-amino-acid peptide hormone responsible for pigmentations in hair and skin. Its peptide sequence is shown.

SYSMQHFRWGKPV

b. Suggest an mRNA sequence for the peptide. Show the 5' and 3' ends.

