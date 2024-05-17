26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
The Genetic Code
26. Nucleic Acids and Protein Synthesis
The Genetic Code - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
On a tight schedule?Get a 10 bullets summary of the topic
1
concept
The Genetic Code Concept 1
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
2
example
The Genetic Code Example 1
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
3
ProblemProblem
Determine the number of bases in the information strand for the gene that codes for the peptide below:
Pro–His–Gly–Gly–Lys–Arg
A
6
B
12
C
18
D
36
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on The Genetic Code