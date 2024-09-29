Textbook Question
What is the name of the bond that joins nucleotides in a nucleic acid?
Describe the differences in the two ends of a nucleic acid.
Draw the dinucleotide AT that would be found in DNA. Label the 5' and 3' ends of your structure. Identify the phosphodiester bond.
How are the two strands of nucleic acid in DNA held together?
Write the base sequence and label the 3' and 5' ends of the complementary strand for a segment of DNA with the following base sequences:
b. 5'CCCCTTTT3'
Write the base sequence and label the 3' and 5' ends of the complementary strand for a segment of DNA with the following base sequences:
d. 5'CGCGATATTA3'