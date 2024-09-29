Skip to main content
Ch.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big Role
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Chapter 7, Problem 11

What is the name of the bond that joins nucleotides in a nucleic acid?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that nucleotides are the building blocks of nucleic acids, such as DNA and RNA.
Recall that nucleotides consist of three components: a phosphate group, a sugar molecule (either ribose or deoxyribose), and a nitrogenous base.
Learn that nucleotides are joined together in a nucleic acid chain by bonds between the phosphate group of one nucleotide and the sugar molecule of the next nucleotide.
Recognize that this specific bond is called a phosphodiester bond, which forms through a condensation reaction (loss of water) between the hydroxyl group on the sugar and the phosphate group.
Understand that phosphodiester bonds create the backbone of the nucleic acid structure, providing stability and directionality to the molecule.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleotide Structure

Nucleotides are the building blocks of nucleic acids, consisting of three components: a phosphate group, a five-carbon sugar (ribose in RNA and deoxyribose in DNA), and a nitrogenous base. The arrangement of these components determines the identity of the nucleotide and its role in forming nucleic acids.
Phosphodiester Bond

The bond that joins nucleotides in a nucleic acid is called a phosphodiester bond. This covalent bond forms between the phosphate group of one nucleotide and the hydroxyl group on the sugar of another, creating a sugar-phosphate backbone that is essential for the structural integrity of DNA and RNA.
Nucleic Acid Function

Nucleic acids, such as DNA and RNA, play critical roles in the storage and transmission of genetic information. The sequence of nucleotides, linked by phosphodiester bonds, encodes the instructions for building proteins and regulating cellular activities, making them fundamental to all living organisms.
