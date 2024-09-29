Describe the differences in the two ends of a nucleic acid.

Textbook Question
Provide the products for each of the following condensation reactions:
a.
a.
b.
What is the name of the bond that joins nucleotides in a nucleic acid?
Draw the dinucleotide AT that would be found in DNA. Label the 5' and 3' ends of your structure. Identify the phosphodiester bond.
Describe the orientation of antiparallel strands in DNA. Use the terms 3' and 5' in your description.
How are the two strands of nucleic acid in DNA held together?