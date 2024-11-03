Textbook Question
Draw the dinucleotide AT that would be found in DNA. Label the 5' and 3' ends of your structure. Identify the phosphodiester bond.
Describe the orientation of antiparallel strands in DNA. Use the terms 3' and 5' in your description.
How are the two strands of nucleic acid in DNA held together?
Write the base sequence and label the 3' and 5' ends of the complementary strand for a segment of DNA with the following base sequences:
d. 5'CGCGATATTA3'
Fill in the following table with the analogous nucleic acid structures:
List the similarities and differences in the secondary structure of a protein and the secondary structure of DNA.