Ch.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big Role
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Chapter 7, Problem 14

Draw the dinucleotide AT that would be found in DNA. Label the 5' and 3' ends of your structure. Identify the phosphodiester bond.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of DNA: DNA is composed of nucleotides, each consisting of a phosphate group, a sugar (deoxyribose), and a nitrogenous base. In this case, the bases are adenine (A) and thymine (T).
Draw the first nucleotide (A): Start by sketching the deoxyribose sugar with its 5' and 3' ends labeled. Attach the adenine base to the 1' carbon of the sugar and a phosphate group to the 5' carbon.
Draw the second nucleotide (T): Similarly, sketch another deoxyribose sugar with its 5' and 3' ends labeled. Attach the thymine base to the 1' carbon of the sugar.
Connect the two nucleotides via a phosphodiester bond: The phosphate group of the first nucleotide (attached to the 5' carbon) will form a bond with the 3' hydroxyl group of the second nucleotide. This linkage is the phosphodiester bond.
Label the structure: Clearly mark the 5' and 3' ends of the dinucleotide. Highlight the phosphodiester bond connecting the two nucleotides to complete the structure.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dinucleotide Structure

A dinucleotide consists of two nucleotides linked together by a phosphodiester bond. Each nucleotide is made up of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base. In the case of the dinucleotide AT, adenine (A) and thymine (T) are the two bases, with the sugar being deoxyribose in DNA. Understanding the structure is essential for accurately drawing and labeling the dinucleotide.
5' and 3' Ends

The 5' and 3' ends of a nucleotide refer to the carbon atoms in the sugar molecule. The 5' end has a phosphate group attached to the fifth carbon, while the 3' end has a hydroxyl group attached to the third carbon. This orientation is crucial in DNA structure and replication, as it determines the directionality of the DNA strand and how nucleotides are added during synthesis.
Phosphodiester Bond

A phosphodiester bond is a covalent bond that links the phosphate group of one nucleotide to the hydroxyl group of the sugar of another nucleotide. This bond forms the backbone of DNA and RNA, providing structural integrity. Identifying this bond in the dinucleotide AT is important for understanding how nucleotides connect to form longer strands of DNA.
