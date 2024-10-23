Skip to main content
Ch.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big Role
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Chapter 7, Problem 21

Fill in the following table with the analogous nucleic acid structures:

1
Identify the nucleic acid structures in the image provided. These could include components such as nitrogenous bases, sugar molecules, and phosphate groups.
Determine the type of nucleic acid (DNA or RNA) based on the structures shown. For example, DNA contains deoxyribose sugar, while RNA contains ribose sugar.
Match each component in the image to its analogous structure in the nucleic acid. For instance, adenine pairs with thymine in DNA and with uracil in RNA.
Fill in the table by labeling each structure with its corresponding name and function (e.g., nitrogenous base, sugar, phosphate group).
Double-check the completed table to ensure all structures are correctly identified and labeled according to their roles in nucleic acids.

Nucleic Acids

Nucleic acids, primarily DNA and RNA, are biopolymers essential for all known forms of life. They are composed of nucleotide monomers, which include a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base. DNA stores genetic information, while RNA plays a crucial role in protein synthesis and gene expression.
Base Pairing

Base pairing refers to the specific hydrogen bonding between nitrogenous bases in nucleic acids. In DNA, adenine pairs with thymine, and cytosine pairs with guanine, while in RNA, adenine pairs with uracil instead of thymine. This complementary pairing is fundamental for the structure of DNA and the function of RNA.
Nucleotide Structure

A nucleotide is the basic building block of nucleic acids, consisting of three components: a five-carbon sugar (deoxyribose in DNA and ribose in RNA), a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base. The arrangement of these components determines the identity and function of the nucleic acid, influencing processes like replication and transcription.
