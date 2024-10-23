Textbook Question
How are the two strands of nucleic acid in DNA held together?
Write the base sequence and label the 3' and 5' ends of the complementary strand for a segment of DNA with the following base sequences:
b. 5'CCCCTTTT3'
Write the base sequence and label the 3' and 5' ends of the complementary strand for a segment of DNA with the following base sequences:
d. 5'CGCGATATTA3'
List the similarities and differences in the secondary structure of a protein and the secondary structure of DNA.
Name the three types of RNA and their functions.
List the mRNA bases that complement the bases A, T, G, and C in DNA.