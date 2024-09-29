Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big Role
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big RoleProblem 23
Chapter 7, Problem 23

Name the three types of RNA and their functions.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that RNA (ribonucleic acid) is a molecule essential for protein synthesis and gene expression in cells. There are three main types of RNA, each with distinct functions.
The first type is messenger RNA (mRNA). Its function is to carry genetic information from DNA in the nucleus to the ribosomes in the cytoplasm, where proteins are synthesized. It acts as a template for translation.
The second type is transfer RNA (tRNA). Its function is to bring amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis. Each tRNA molecule has an anticodon that pairs with the codon on the mRNA, ensuring the correct amino acid is added to the growing protein chain.
The third type is ribosomal RNA (rRNA). Its function is to form the structural and functional components of ribosomes, which are the cellular machinery responsible for assembling proteins. rRNA helps catalyze the formation of peptide bonds between amino acids.
Summarize the three types: mRNA carries genetic instructions, tRNA delivers amino acids, and rRNA forms part of the ribosome structure and facilitates protein synthesis.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
52s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Messenger RNA (mRNA)

Messenger RNA (mRNA) is a type of RNA that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, where proteins are synthesized. It serves as a template for translation, ensuring that the correct amino acids are assembled in the proper order to form proteins. mRNA is synthesized during transcription and undergoes processing before it can be translated.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:43
Types of RNA Concept 1

Transfer RNA (tRNA)

Transfer RNA (tRNA) is responsible for bringing the appropriate amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis. Each tRNA molecule has an anticodon that pairs with a corresponding codon on the mRNA, ensuring that the correct amino acid is added to the growing polypeptide chain. This process is crucial for translating the genetic code into functional proteins.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:23
Types of RNA Concept 2

Ribosomal RNA (rRNA)

Ribosomal RNA (rRNA) is a structural and functional component of ribosomes, the cellular machinery that synthesizes proteins. rRNA helps to catalyze the formation of peptide bonds between amino acids and ensures the proper alignment of mRNA and tRNA during translation. It plays a vital role in the overall process of protein synthesis, contributing to the ribosome's stability and function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:43
Types of RNA Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the base sequence and label the 3' and 5' ends of the complementary strand for a segment of DNA with the following base sequences:

d. 5'CGCGATATTA3'

651
views
Textbook Question

Fill in the following table with the analogous nucleic acid structures:

596
views
Textbook Question

List the similarities and differences in the secondary structure of a protein and the secondary structure of DNA.

568
views
Textbook Question

List the mRNA bases that complement the bases A, T, G, and C in DNA.

812
views
Textbook Question

The sequence of bases in a DNA template strand is 5'GGCTTATTGCCA3'. What is the corresponding mRNA produced?

649
views
Textbook Question

Why are there at least 20 tRNAs?

45
views