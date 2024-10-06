Skip to main content
Ch.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big Role
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological Chemistry
Ch.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big Role
Chapter 7, Problem 24

List the mRNA bases that complement the bases A, T, G, and C in DNA.

1
Understand the concept of complementary base pairing: In DNA, the bases pair as A (adenine) with T (thymine) and G (guanine) with C (cytosine). In mRNA, thymine (T) is replaced by uracil (U).
Identify the DNA bases provided in the problem: A (adenine), T (thymine), G (guanine), and C (cytosine).
Determine the complementary mRNA base for each DNA base: A pairs with U, T pairs with A, G pairs with C, and C pairs with G.
Write out the complementary mRNA sequence by substituting each DNA base with its corresponding mRNA base.
Review the sequence to ensure that the complementary base pairing rules have been applied correctly and that thymine (T) has been replaced with uracil (U) in the mRNA.

Base Pairing Rules

Base pairing rules dictate how nucleotides in DNA and RNA pair with each other. In DNA, adenine (A) pairs with thymine (T), and guanine (G) pairs with cytosine (C). When transcribing DNA to mRNA, adenine pairs with uracil (U) instead of thymine, while cytosine still pairs with guanine.
Transcription Process

Transcription is the process by which the genetic information in DNA is copied into mRNA. During this process, RNA polymerase synthesizes a complementary strand of mRNA using one of the DNA strands as a template. This is crucial for protein synthesis, as mRNA carries the code from DNA to the ribosome.
Nucleotide Structure

Nucleotides are the building blocks of nucleic acids like DNA and RNA. Each nucleotide consists of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base. The specific arrangement of these bases (A, T, G, C in DNA; A, U, G, C in RNA) determines the genetic code and the instructions for building proteins.
