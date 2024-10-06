Why are there at least 20 tRNAs?

Textbook Question
Name the three types of RNA and their functions.
1393
views
Name the three types of RNA and their functions.
List the mRNA bases that complement the bases A, T, G, and C in DNA.
The sequence of bases in a DNA template strand is 5'GGCTTATTGCCA3'. What is the corresponding mRNA produced?
Provide the three-letter amino acid sequence expected from each of the following mRNA segments:
b. 5'UUU|CCC|UUU|CCC3'
The following portion of DNA is in the template DNA strand: 3'TGT|GGG|GTT|ATT5'
b. Write the anticodons corresponding to the codons on the mRNA.
Consider the following portion of mRNA produced by the normal order of DNA nucleotides:
5'CUU|AAA|CGA|GUU3'
a. Write the amino acid sequence that would be produced from this mRNA.