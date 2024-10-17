Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big Role
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big RoleProblem 28
Chapter 7, Problem 28

The sequence of bases in a DNA template strand is 5'GGCTTATTGCCA3'. What is the corresponding mRNA produced?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the direction of the DNA template strand. The given strand is 5' to 3', so transcription will occur in the 3' to 5' direction.
Recall the base-pairing rules for transcription: Adenine (A) pairs with Uracil (U), Thymine (T) pairs with Adenine (A), Cytosine (C) pairs with Guanine (G), and Guanine (G) pairs with Cytosine (C). Note that Uracil (U) replaces Thymine (T) in RNA.
Write the complementary mRNA strand by pairing each base of the DNA template strand with its corresponding RNA base, starting from the 3' end of the DNA template strand.
Reverse the sequence of the complementary mRNA strand to ensure it is written in the 5' to 3' direction, as mRNA is synthesized in this orientation.
Verify the final mRNA sequence by double-checking the base-pairing and orientation to ensure accuracy.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

DNA Structure

DNA is composed of two strands forming a double helix, with each strand made up of nucleotides. Each nucleotide consists of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base (adenine, thymine, cytosine, or guanine). The sequence of these bases encodes genetic information, and the directionality of the strands is indicated as 5' to 3'.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:27
DNA Double Helix Concept 1

Transcription

Transcription is the process by which the genetic information in DNA is copied into messenger RNA (mRNA). During transcription, RNA polymerase reads the DNA template strand and synthesizes a complementary RNA strand, replacing thymine (T) with uracil (U). This process is essential for gene expression and occurs in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:37
Transcription: mRNA Synthesis Concept 1

Base Pairing Rules

Base pairing rules dictate how nucleotides pair during DNA replication and transcription. In DNA, adenine pairs with thymine, and cytosine pairs with guanine. During transcription, the base pairing changes slightly, as adenine pairs with uracil in RNA. Understanding these rules is crucial for determining the correct mRNA sequence from a given DNA template.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:01
Base Pairing Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

List the similarities and differences in the secondary structure of a protein and the secondary structure of DNA.

568
views
Textbook Question

Name the three types of RNA and their functions.

1393
views
Textbook Question

List the mRNA bases that complement the bases A, T, G, and C in DNA.

812
views
Textbook Question

Why are there at least 20 tRNAs?

45
views
Textbook Question

Provide the three-letter amino acid sequence expected from each of the following mRNA segments:

b. 5'UUU|CCC|UUU|CCC3'

677
views
Textbook Question

The following portion of DNA is in the template DNA strand: 3'TGT|GGG|GTT|ATT5'

b. Write the anticodons corresponding to the codons on the mRNA.

659
views