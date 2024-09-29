Textbook Question
List the names and abbreviations of the four nucleotides in RNA.
Provide the products for each of the following condensation reactions:
a.
a.
What is the name of the bond that joins nucleotides in a nucleic acid?
Describe the differences in the two ends of a nucleic acid.
Draw the dinucleotide AT that would be found in DNA. Label the 5' and 3' ends of your structure. Identify the phosphodiester bond.