Lauric acid, a saturated fatty acid, [12:0], is found in coconut oil.
e. How many cycles of β oxidation occur?
A person is brought to the emergency room in what appears to be a drunken stupor. On closer examination, she seems to be breathing very rapidly and you notice a sweet-smelling odor on her breath. You find out this person has not been drinking alcohol. What is her likely condition?
Can acetyl CoA feed into gluconeogenesis, producing glucose for the body? Can fatty acids be used to produce glucose?