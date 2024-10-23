Acetyl CoA

Acetyl CoA is a central metabolite in energy production and biosynthesis, formed from the breakdown of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins. While it plays a vital role in the citric acid cycle and fatty acid synthesis, it cannot be converted back into glucose. This is due to the irreversible nature of the conversion of pyruvate to acetyl CoA, which means that acetyl CoA cannot serve as a substrate for gluconeogenesis.