Lauric acid, a saturated fatty acid, [12:0], is found in coconut oil.
e. How many cycles of β oxidation occur?

Step 1: Understand the concept of β oxidation. β oxidation is the metabolic process by which fatty acids are broken down in the mitochondria to generate acetyl-CoA, NADH, and FADH2. Each cycle of β oxidation removes two carbon atoms from the fatty acid chain in the form of acetyl-CoA.
Step 2: Identify the structure of lauric acid. Lauric acid is a saturated fatty acid with the formula C12H24O2. The [12:0] notation indicates it has 12 carbon atoms and no double bonds.
Step 3: Determine the number of acetyl-CoA molecules produced. Since each acetyl-CoA contains two carbon atoms, the total number of acetyl-CoA molecules produced from a 12-carbon fatty acid is calculated as \( \frac{12}{2} \).
Step 4: Calculate the number of β oxidation cycles. The number of β oxidation cycles is one less than the number of acetyl-CoA molecules produced because the final cycle produces two acetyl-CoA molecules. Use the formula \( \text{Number of cycles} = \text{Number of acetyl-CoA} - 1 \).
Step 5: Apply the formula to determine the number of β oxidation cycles for lauric acid. Substitute the number of acetyl-CoA molecules calculated in Step 3 into the formula from Step 4.

β-Oxidation

β-Oxidation is a metabolic process that breaks down fatty acids to generate acetyl-CoA, which can then enter the citric acid cycle for energy production. This process occurs in the mitochondria and involves the sequential removal of two-carbon units from the fatty acid chain, starting from the carboxyl end.

Saturated Fatty Acids

Saturated fatty acids, like lauric acid, contain no double bonds between carbon atoms in their hydrocarbon chain. This structure allows them to pack closely together, resulting in a solid state at room temperature. The absence of double bonds also influences their metabolic pathways, including the number of β-oxidation cycles they undergo.
Fatty Acid Chain Length

The length of a fatty acid chain significantly affects the number of β-oxidation cycles it undergoes. Lauric acid, with a 12-carbon chain, will undergo a specific number of cycles based on its length, as each cycle removes two carbons. Understanding the chain length is crucial for calculating the total cycles of β-oxidation and the resulting acetyl-CoA production.
