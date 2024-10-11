Consider the complete oxidation of capric acid, a saturated fatty acid, [10:0].
c How many ATP are generated from the complete oxidation of capric acid?
Consider the complete oxidation of arachidic acid, a saturated fatty acid, [20:0].
b. How many cycles of β oxidation occur?
Lauric acid, a saturated fatty acid, [12:0], is found in coconut oil.
a. Draw fatty acyl lauric acid activated for β oxidation.
A person is brought to the emergency room in what appears to be a drunken stupor. On closer examination, she seems to be breathing very rapidly and you notice a sweet-smelling odor on her breath. You find out this person has not been drinking alcohol. What is her likely condition?
Can acetyl CoA feed into gluconeogenesis, producing glucose for the body? Can fatty acids be used to produce glucose?
Excess nitrogen in the body can form uric acid crystals responsible for the painful condition called gout. Besides proteins, name a biomolecule synthesized in the body that uses nitrogen.