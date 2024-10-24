Textbook Question
Consider the complete oxidation of arachidic acid, a saturated fatty acid, [20:0].
b. How many cycles of β oxidation occur?
Lauric acid, a saturated fatty acid, [12:0], is found in coconut oil.
a. Draw fatty acyl lauric acid activated for β oxidation.
Lauric acid, a saturated fatty acid, [12:0], is found in coconut oil.
e. How many cycles of β oxidation occur?
Can acetyl CoA feed into gluconeogenesis, producing glucose for the body? Can fatty acids be used to produce glucose?
Excess nitrogen in the body can form uric acid crystals responsible for the painful condition called gout. Besides proteins, name a biomolecule synthesized in the body that uses nitrogen.