Fatty Acyl CoA

Fatty acyl CoA is a fatty acid that has been activated by the addition of coenzyme A (CoA). This activation is crucial for the transport of fatty acids into the mitochondria, where they undergo β-oxidation. The formation of fatty acyl CoA is catalyzed by the enzyme acyl-CoA synthetase, which converts free fatty acids into their CoA derivatives, making them ready for metabolic processes.