What metabolic substrate(s) can be produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids?
c. methionine
Consider the complete oxidation of capric acid, a saturated fatty acid, [10:0].
c How many ATP are generated from the complete oxidation of capric acid?
Consider the complete oxidation of arachidic acid, a saturated fatty acid, [20:0].
b. How many cycles of β oxidation occur?
Lauric acid, a saturated fatty acid, [12:0], is found in coconut oil.
e. How many cycles of β oxidation occur?
A person is brought to the emergency room in what appears to be a drunken stupor. On closer examination, she seems to be breathing very rapidly and you notice a sweet-smelling odor on her breath. You find out this person has not been drinking alcohol. What is her likely condition?
Can acetyl CoA feed into gluconeogenesis, producing glucose for the body? Can fatty acids be used to produce glucose?